This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I moved to Syracuse in January, many people pointed out to me that midwinter is a terrible time to arrive in Central New York, especially in a city where I knew no one and during a pandemic. I tried to be optimistic, but I agreed - it did snow every day for the first week I was here, and it was at least two weeks before I saw the sun. “Wait till spring” people told me. “Syracuse is beautiful in the spring.”