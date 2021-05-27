Cancel
Environment

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in East. Liverpool

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 5 days ago

(EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH) A sunny Thursday is here for East. Liverpool, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Liverpool:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDEYKZ200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool, OH
