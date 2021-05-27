Governor Nyesom Wike threatens to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator (video)

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has reportedly concluded plans to dump the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former Governor is said to have held series of meetings in Abuja with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as two other governors to prepare the ground for his defection to APC.