Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike threatens to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator (video)

newspotng.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator. Aliyu had in an interview last weekend, allegedly said a certain “dictator in Rivers State” was behind the travails of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, because of a “personal ambition to either become Vice President or a political godfather.”

newspotng.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niger State#Rivers State#Dictator#Election#Pdp National#Governor Nyesom Wike#Gov Wike#Calling#War Veteran#Pic#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldkaftanpost.com

Ex-Niger gov political liability, cannot be trusted — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Governors Forum, Babangida Aliyu, as a political liability to the PDP and cannot be trusted. Wike, who said this during an interactive session with journalists, in Port Harcourt, on Monday said the former Niger Governor is...
Worldnewspotng.com

‘I Will Flog You’ – Wike Replies Babangida Aliyu [Video]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to flog former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator. Wike and Aliyu have been at loggerheads over a statement credited to the former Niger governor that the North would have lost out completely if former President Goodluck Jonathan got reelected.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Reject APC in 2023, Wike tells Nigerians

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Nigerians not to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming general election. According to him, the APC-led federal government has led Nigeria to a state of hopelessness. Wike said this on Tuesday at Abara community in Etche local government area of...
Politicsnewspotng.com

Reject APC In 2023, Only PDP Keeps Promises

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that makes promises and commits to fulfilling them without giving excuses. Newspot reports that the governor stated this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Etche Campus of Rivers State University in Abara Town of Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday.
Politicskaftanpost.com

PDP planted seeds of insurgency, APC replies Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the seed of insurgency in the country was planted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when they were in government. This was a reply to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who asked Nigerians to reject the ruling party in 2023 because it has engendered insecurity in the country.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Former Ondo State Governor, Mimiko Set To Join APC

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has reportedly concluded plans to dump the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former Governor is said to have held series of meetings in Abuja with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as two other governors to prepare the ground for his defection to APC.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Zamfara: Gov Matawalle Set To Dump PDP For APC

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. Matawalle who became the governor of the state following the judgement of the Supreme Court against APC in 2019, has dissolved the state executive council ahead of the defection. Sources...
Politicsnewspotng.com

PDP Knocks APC, Said It Handed A United Nigeria To Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the ruling party, All Progressive Congress for attacking its member, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Refuting the claims by APC that it inherited insurgency from the past administration led by the opposition, PDP in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it handed over a united Nigeria to Muhammadu Buhari’s led government.
Politicsthekashmirimages.com

JKWP President calls on Lt Governor

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Political activist and President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Mir Junaid called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today. \Junaid submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor highlighting various issues...
Africakaftanpost.com

Gulak: APC responsible for killings in Nigeria — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be held responsible for the killings, bloodletting and acts of terrorism in our country.”. This was in reaction to the murder of former Adamawa House of Assembly Speaker, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State. PDP said...
AmericasPosted by
The Associated Press

Venezuelan governor, former defense minister, dies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan state governor who once served as defense minister for former President Hugo Chavez has died, officials said Saturday. Gen. Jorge Luis García Carneiro was 69. The death was confirmed in a string of tweets from senior officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, who called him “a friend, a brother for life.”
Politicskaftanpost.com

No going back on open grazing ban — Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says there is no going back on the region’s ban on open grazing. The Southern Governors’ Forum had on Tuesday banned open grazing and movement of cattle on foot in the region. They also demanded the devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, and state policing...
Oklahoma City, OKMiddletown Press

Former state senator files paperwork for governor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Democratic state senator from Oklahoma City has filed paperwork to run for Oklahoma governor in 2022. Connie Johnson filed a statement of organization last week with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, which allows her to start raising and spending money on her campaign. Johnson is...
Worldnewspotng.com

President Buhari Meets INEC Chairman, Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari, today, received in person the presence of the Chairman and Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the statehouse. Newspot understands that INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was joined by five commissioners of the commission at the meeting held at the First Lady’s conference room at the State House in Abuja.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Your inactions responsible for insecurity, PDP tells Buhari

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction is responsible for the current insecurity across the country. The PDP, in reaction to President Buhari’s threat to deal decisively with those behind the problem of insecurity, urged him to lead from the front. Buhari, speaking on Tuesday, after being...
Florida StateWEAR

Florida lawmaker calling for investigation into Governor Whitmer's trip to state

FLORIDA (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Florida lawmaker has called for an investigation into Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recent trip to the Sunshine State during a pandemic. On Monday, May 24, 2021, Representative Anthony Sabatini wrote a letter to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting an investigation into Whitmer's recent trip and activities within the State of Florida and potential violation of several Florida Statutes.
Gas Priceklax-tv.com

Former Governor Buddy Roemer dies at age 77

As governor, Roemer worked to boost lagging teacher pay and toughened laws on campaign finance. State employees and retirees received small pay increases too, the first in many years of austere state budgets. Roemer was also the first governor in recent state history to put a priority on protecting the environment.