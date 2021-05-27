Governor Nyesom Wike threatens to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator (video)
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has threatened to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator. Aliyu had in an interview last weekend, allegedly said a certain “dictator in Rivers State” was behind the travails of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, because of a “personal ambition to either become Vice President or a political godfather.”newspotng.com