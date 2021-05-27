8 Books That Love Reality TV as Much as You Do

If our favorite rom-coms have taught us anything, it’s that something extraordinary can happen even in the most ordinary of places. Enter best-selling author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston wrote perhaps one of the most popular queer love stories of the past decade with Red, White & Royal Blue, which followed the first son of the United States and the Prince of Wales as they embarked on an unexpected romance. With endorsements from everyone from Reese Witherspoon to the Today show, and an eventual appearance on The New York Times best-seller list, viral doesn’t even begin to describe how quickly the book caught fire.