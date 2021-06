London Stock Exchange – Advanced Share Registry : Market News 1 June 2021. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq are closed on the last Monday of May to honour those who died in the military, with the London Stock exchange also closed for the UKs’ Spring Bank Holiday. Whatever the name of the holiday, long weekends have proven a valuable boost for economic activity and long appreciated by markets too. Since 1971, the S&P 500 rose 31 out of those 50 occasions for an average percentage change of 0.4%.