Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Man Scores $1,000,000 From Sadid Food Mart In Seminole

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0IZT_0aDEXySx00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announces that Roger Smith, 56, of Seminole, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from Sadid Food Mart, located at 7790 Ridge Road in Seminole. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

