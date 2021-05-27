Cancel
Easton, MD

Easton Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDEXvom00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Easton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Easton: Friday, May 7: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 8: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 9: Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Monday, May 10: Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Caroline County, MDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Talbot A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 350 PM EDT, a shower was located near Cordova, or near Easton, moving southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Easton, Preston, Agner, Matthews, Choptank, Tanyard, Harmony, Smithville, Griffin, Windyhill, Skipton and Cordova. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.