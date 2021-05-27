Easton Weather Forecast
EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
