LOUNGE FIT: Fogal is launching a line of loungewear, a foray into new territory for the century-old Swiss hosiery label, which is using recycled fabrics for the new products. Known for its offer of tights in a wide range of colors and materials, the label is expanding its product territory into loungewear and athleisure by adding a series of stretchy leggings — wide-legged or fitted — and tops in striped and patterned fabrics using organic and recycled materials. The brand is also collaborating with fashion labels Zadig & Voltaire and Ulla Johnson as well as the Olympics-medalist swimmer Yannick Agnel.