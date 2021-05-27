Top 5 Songs And Mixes To Listen To In The Morning | Newspot

And the weekly series from Russ has no signs of stopping anytime soon as the rapper-singer-producer returns once again tonight with another new track ‘3:15 (Breathe)’. The Atlanta based artist recently played a preview of this track on Instagram live where fans urged him to drop the full version. Russ mentioned during the session that he he heard this track playing at a venue and decided to sample it for one of his emo songs. This is another solid release from him — listen below.