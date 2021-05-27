Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Top 5 Songs And Mixes To Listen To In The Morning | Newspot

newspotng.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA morning routine is a very important ingredient to having a good day. The morning routine helps us set the tone for the day, better allowing us to control our schedules rather than our schedule controlling us. As we start each day fresh, we can better focus on what is...

newspotng.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timaya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Morning#Productivity#Good Music#Morning Coffee#Hot Coffee#Swahili#Simi Focus#Reminisce#Fireboy Dml#Awesome#Time#Jogging#Selense#Mercy Chinwo#Siku Njema Huonekana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new The Glorious Sons song, “Daylight”

The Glorious Sons are back with more music. The “S.O.S.” rockers have premiered a new song called “Daylight.” You can download the two-and-a-half-minute rock rager now via digital outlets. “It captures the way the band feels live,” the Sons say of “Daylight.” “We could all use a little bit of...
Musicholycitysinner.com

LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Featuring Sisters In Song

Sisters In Song is a new, diverse community that was created to equip, empower, and inspire women in the music industry. You can learn more at instagram.com/s.i.s_chs. You can listen to the episode via your preferred service below:. The show’s artwork was created by Grace Lancaster-Goguen ([email protected]). The episode’s...
MusicComplex

Listen to Smino’s New Song “Rice & Gravy” f/ Monte Booker

The smooth lyrical stylings of Smino have finally returned in his new song “Rice & Gravy,” featuring Monte Booker. The new track is rumored to be on Smino’s upcoming third studio album as well. Teaming up frequent collaborator Monte Booker, Smino spills out more of his life story over the...
Music987thebull.com

Raging Idiots “Grandmother Song” Causing Trouble In Listener’s House

Holly in Oklahoma loves the @RagingIdiots “Grandmother Song” but its caused a funny problem in her house. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JKN0Tu4ymC. Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots released their Award Winning EP last week and listeners have been sharing their new experiences with the project. Listener Holly called into The Bobby Bones...
Musicnuevoculture.com

5 Must-Listen New Pop Songs To Get You in The Mood

Have you been searching high and low for some motivation to get you through the week?. These 5 tracks will get you on the right track for an energetic mood. Laura Mvula has recently revealed an uptempo and powerful track, “Got Me.” The U.K. artist’s new track boasts active verses and joyful hooks.
MusicNME

Listen to Burial’s new nine-minute song ‘Dolphinz’

Burial has shared a new song titled ‘Dolphinz’ – you can hear the track below. This new offering from Burial is the B-side to his single ‘Chemz’, which came out back in December. While ‘Chemz’ clocked in at 12 minutes, ‘Dolphinz’ has a slightly shorter run time of nine minutes...
Musicrock947.com

Lana Del Trey: Listen to three new songs

Lana Del Rey has premiered not one, not two, but three new songs. The tracks are titled “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” You can download all three now via digital outlets. Over the last few months, Del Rey has been teasing the release of two albums, Rock Candy...
Musicadventure-journal.com

The One Country One Song Playlist

Recently on Instagram we asked the question, if you were driving aross the US and could listen to one song and one song only, what would it be? We got a lot of awesome responses and have added all of them to this playlist. It was assembled in no particular order, so you might want to shuffle.
MusicNME

Listen to Matt Maltese’s soothing new song ‘Mystery’

Matt Maltese has shared a brand new song, ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the track below. The single is the first preview of the south Londoner’s upcoming third album, which is set for release later this year. ‘Mystery’ was co-produced by Maltese and Margate-based producer Tom Carmichael, with mixing by Noah Georgeson.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Returns with New Song ‘3:15 (Breathe)’: Listen

And the weekly series from Russ has no signs of stopping anytime soon as the rapper-singer-producer returns once again tonight with another new track ‘3:15 (Breathe)’. The Atlanta based artist recently played a preview of this track on Instagram live where fans urged him to drop the full version. Russ mentioned during the session that he he heard this track playing at a venue and decided to sample it for one of his emo songs. This is another solid release from him — listen below.
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Top 10 Tailgating Songs in Country Music

Tailgating season (known to normal people as “fall”) is an important time: when fans pile all of their best friends into a truck, grab some grilling equipment (and plenty of beer) and head to the stadium to cheer on their favorite sports team ... or musician ... or ... heck, pretty much any occasion is a good excuse for a tailgate. And while we're at it, any season is a good time for a tailgate.
Musicratedrnb.com

Marzz Shares New Song ‘Countless Times’

On June 17, Marzz breaks out a pad and pen to write a few Love Letters via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Her debut project is enclosed and stamped with six declarations of love, including the first two songs, “So Frequently” and “Cleopatra.”. Paired with the EP announcement, the Louisville native unveiled...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic & Madlib Release New Song ‘Raddest Dad’ — Listen

Between the Doc D Planetory Destruction album, a beat tape and forming a duo with Madlib, Logic really hasn’t slowed down since his retirement was announced last summer. Logic and Madlib (who go by MadGic, pronounced Magic) released ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ a few weeks ago and tonight, they’re back with their second offering. This one is called ‘Raddest Dad’. At the end is a message in reverse, but it hasn’t taken long for people to decode it. You can read it below and listen to the song below too.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: William the Conqueror feels the need to “Move On”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. We’ve been loving ‘Move On’, the latest single and accompanying nostalgic video from UK indie rock trio William the Conqueror. It appears on what we think might be their best album yet, Maverick Thinker. It’s a slow building, guitar-driven song that speaks to the restless feeling of being stuck in the past and the need to move forward, penned by the band’s frontman and singer, Ruarri Joseph.
Soccercaliforniaherald.com

Marcus Swain aka Solstice Is Using 2021 To Level Up

Marcus Swain, better known by his stage name Solstice, has been active in music since the day he was born. When he was growing up, his parents would constantly play R&B, Gospel, and Soul music in the background, and though he enjoyed it, he wished he could hear more. His brother introduced him to bands like Linkin Park and Evanescence at the time and Solstice established an enthusiasm for the art of music as a result of his early exposure to various genres.
Musiccoupdemainmagazine.com

Listen: Boy Willows' new song 'Tuff'.

Following up last year's collaboration with Wallows' Dylan Minnette on 'Fila', Boy Willows (real name: Landon Fleischman) has today shared an introspective new song, 'Tuff', which arrives accompanied by a music video starring "the sweetest bichon you’ll ever meet"... who also happens to be top dog in the world of competitive boxing.
Musicdeepsouthmag.com

Have a Listen: Early Song Release From New Album by Swift Silver

On June 4, Southern band Swift Silver will release its self-titled debut album. Songwriting duo Anna Kline and John Looney have toured together for over a decade as bluegrass duo Grits & Soul. With the formation of the band Swift Silver, they return to their musical roots: the drawling tremolo of rhythms and blues, the redemptive strains of Southern Gospel and the twang of rural soul. Anna brings her fiery voice, “as sweet as it is fierce,” and John lends “a masterful performance on lead guitar.” This album speaks to the path we tread. It is lyrically insightful, eloquent—and timely when examined through the lens of current events. These songs help us navigate lingering questions we daily seek to answer, they pulsate with discovery and melodically confess the hunger to right a few wrongs.