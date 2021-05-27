Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen Daily Weather Forecast

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 5 days ago

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEXm7T00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

