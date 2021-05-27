Aberdeen Daily Weather Forecast

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 57 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.