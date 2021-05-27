Aberdeen Daily Weather Forecast
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
