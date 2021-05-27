Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
