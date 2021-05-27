Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 5 days ago

HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDEXjTI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsboro, OH
