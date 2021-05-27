Thursday rain in Alexandria: Ideas to make the most of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Searching high and low for an affordable home? The place to start is here! One level, no steps, 3 bedroom home on .47 acres and a corner lot. Close to town and the lakes, however, has the feel of country living. Big kitchen & dining area, open concept, big windows for natural light and fresh paint through out. A large full bath and laundry area is handy to the bedrooms. The storage shed is included and the big yard will be great for kids of all ages. Look no further. Tour today! Rare opportunity! Level lakeside on the beach waterfront property! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept and up north feel. Association takes care of the maintenance you take care of the to do today questions. Eat, Fish, Swim repeat! Association offers marina, store, laundry, and fish cleaning area, storm shelter, bath houses and beautiful sand beaches. This is one of 5 cabins available, take your pick and start making memories on Lake Mary! Possession early fall 2021. Ask for details. This home is an excellent example of Craftsman Bungalow style: one and one-half story; fieldstone or lake boulder porch base, porch columns, and exterior chimney; unique curved rafters that support the eaves; two gables and unique cement window sills. You are welcomed through the front with a large screened in porch into the open living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is fully updated with walk out to the deck/pergula. Built-in 1915 (listed in the historical registry) this home has been updated while keeping the integrity of the original style. Some features are open living spaces, gas fireplace, claw foot tub, Corian countertops, beautiful woodwork, and wood floors. Main floor also has a bedroom, library/den and a full bath. Upstairs features a large owner's suite with built in wardrobe cabinets, shelves, fireplace, a secret storage room, and a large bathroom, and another bedroom. Basement has a laundry room, bathroom, rec room and 2 storage rooms. Enjoy life at the Village Cooperative Senior Living Community! Your next lifestyle is waiting for you in Unit #350 inside this 28-unit complex for 62+ active seniors. Enjoy living right in beautiful downtown Alexandria. Walking distance to restaurants, the library, antique stores, theater and shopping. This unit is 1019 SF and includes many great features such as in home washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air, open floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony for enjoying the great outdoors! Common amenities include a community room with full kitchen, gardens, exercise room, a guest suite, heated parking and centrally located elevator. All measurements are to be verified by the buyer.