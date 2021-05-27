Cancel
Alexandria, MN

Thursday rain in Alexandria: Ideas to make the most of it

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Alexandria Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDEXhhq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 45 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

