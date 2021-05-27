Weather Forecast For Athens

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 35.4 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 39.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the right bank to agricultural fields and the cattle industry.