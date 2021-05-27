Cancel
Athens, TX

Weather Forecast For Athens

Athens Journal
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aDEXaWl00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

