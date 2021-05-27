Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.