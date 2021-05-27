Cancel
IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation acquisition by Blackstone gets court nod

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Signature Aviation PLC - aviation services company headquartered in London - Says High Court of Justice of England & Wales sanctions the acquisition of the company by Brown Bidco Ltd. Friday is likely to be the last day of trading in Signature shares. They are expected to be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday next week, with de-listing on Wednesday. The USD4.73 billion takeover offer was agreed back in February. Brown Bidco is a newly formed company indirectly owned by Blackstone Infrastructure, Blackstone Core Equity, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade Investment LLC.

www.lse.co.uk
