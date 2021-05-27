Singer Patoranking celebrates 31st birthday in style

Patoranking, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter signed to VP Records, has released a new single titled “Celebrate Me.”. Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie (born 27 May 1990), better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, Patoranking hails from Onicha, Ebonyi State. He started his music career doing underground collaborations with artists such as XProject, Konga, Slam and Reggie Rockstone. He signed a record deal with K-Solo's Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing "Up in D Club" under the outfit. Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song "Alubarika". In February 2014, he signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released "Girlie O", a single that put him in the limelight. On 9 February 2015, Patoranking announced on Instagram that he signed a distribution deal with VP Records on September 28 Patoranking released a song titled Abule one he released ahead of his album scheduled to be released later soon in 2020. The artiste once said in 2020 that he once got inspiration for song on a football pitch while playing football.