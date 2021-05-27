Singer Patoranking celebrates 31st birthday in style

Last night, I finished planting the big garden. It has been really dry, but we had rain during the night. It was a much-needed rain. In the smaller garden, we still need to plant potatoes. We have red potatoes out already but need to put some out for winter use. I always like to put out Serrano hot peppers but haven’t been able to get them around here this year. I checked at four greenhouses yesterday. Daughter Susan and I went with our friend Jodi (Dan’s wife) to get the rest of our garden plants. To think we didn’t know Jodi until her husband Dan was killed while driving son-in-law Mose to work. It seems like we have known each other for a long time, now. It is good for these two widows to be together as they can feel for each other in the pain of losing their husbands and never getting to say goodbye.