Singer Patoranking celebrates 31st birthday in style

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking is a year older today as he marks his 31st birthday in style. The singer who was born on the 27th of May made his way to the entertainment industry in 2019 and has since been creating magic to the ears of his fans.

Patoranking
Worlddelphnews.com

Patoranking – Celebrate Me

Patoranking, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter signed to VP Records, has released a new single titled “Celebrate Me.”. Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie (born 27 May 1990), better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, Patoranking hails from Onicha, Ebonyi State. He started his music career doing underground collaborations with artists such as XProject, Konga, Slam and Reggie Rockstone. He signed a record deal with K-Solo's Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing "Up in D Club" under the outfit. Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song "Alubarika". In February 2014, he signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released "Girlie O", a single that put him in the limelight. On 9 February 2015, Patoranking announced on Instagram that he signed a distribution deal with VP Records on September 28 Patoranking released a song titled Abule one he released ahead of his album scheduled to be released later soon in 2020. The artiste once said in 2020 that he once got inspiration for song on a football pitch while playing football.
SocietyBorger News-Herald

Stinnett Birthday Celebration June 5

Stinnett's 95th birthday celebration, Home Fest, will take place on June 5th this year. The celebration will boost a fun-filled day of events at the town's city park. Scheduled is corn-hole tournament, a mid-way of food and other vendor booths, and a live performance from Barn Noise, a local rock and country cover band, at 6 p.m. Also, the day of the celebration the Hawthorne Detachment will be serving a community breakfast at the Stinnett Community Building starting at from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for $7.
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Learn about, practice Rousseau style for his birthday

The Art Reach Center’s May offering in the Artist Birthday Series highlights post-Impressionist Henri Rousseau. Learn about Rousseau’s life and art, then create an original painting in his style at 5:30 Tuesday, May 25, at 111. E. Superior St., Mt. Pleasant. Class is for ages 6 and older. Cost is $25 members, $30 nonmembers. Artreachcenter.org.
Miami, FLPosted by
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez Could Not Look Happier in These New Photos With Ben Affleck in Miami

Is Bennifer officially back? Of course, we don’t want to assume anything without hearing it from the pair themselves, but after their supposed trip to Montana and their time hanging out in LA, we cannot help but be delighted. The latest photos of the pair spending time together in Miami have us seriously unable to contain our excitement. We couldn’t be happier to see some photo proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have in fact been hanging out, and, it appears, having a lot of fun together. The kind of fun that has Lopez smiling from ear to ear (see our absolute favorite Page Six pic here and more below) and Affleck retreating to the balcony for multiple smoke breaks.
CelebrationsPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Birthdays Never Go Out Of Style

I Love Birthdays and I always will. I am now 45 years old and even though I am officially old and will never get any younger, Birthdays will always make me smile. I know some aren't big birthday people. I know others that treat it like any other day as they get older because they don't like to be reminded of their age.
Astronomyesahubble.org

ESA/Hubble Celebrates Telescope’s 31st Anniversary

The Hubble Space Telescope has become a household name over its more than three decades of operation. Each year around 24 April the scientific community and the public alike come together to celebrate Hubble’s remarkable achievements. ESA/Hubble uses this opportunity to develop special initiatives to engage and involve the public in this annual milestone.
Restaurantswcsx.com

Video: The Best Restaurant Happy Birthday Singer Ever

Most employees dread singing Happy Birthday to their costumers, but this Cracker Barrel Waitress is more than happy to do it…. A server at Cracker Barrel recently treated a customer to an amazing version of “Happy Birthday to You”. Tiktok find this girl and make her famous please. Best birthday...
Family RelationshipsDaily News-Record

Lovina Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Family

Last night, I finished planting the big garden. It has been really dry, but we had rain during the night. It was a much-needed rain. In the smaller garden, we still need to plant potatoes. We have red potatoes out already but need to put some out for winter use. I always like to put out Serrano hot peppers but haven’t been able to get them around here this year. I checked at four greenhouses yesterday. Daughter Susan and I went with our friend Jodi (Dan’s wife) to get the rest of our garden plants. To think we didn’t know Jodi until her husband Dan was killed while driving son-in-law Mose to work. It seems like we have known each other for a long time, now. It is good for these two widows to be together as they can feel for each other in the pain of losing their husbands and never getting to say goodbye.
Celebritiesthepopnews.com

What is ‘Festa’? Why are BTS fans celebrating?

Every year the Korean Pop group celebrates their birthday with a bang. The band marks the anniversary of their debut, 2 Cool 4 Skool, with “BTS Festa”. This is a two-week event full of surprises for fans. BTS has recreated some of their iconic pictures as they begin celebrations. For...
Celebrationsknopnews2.com

Happy May 31st Birthdays!!

A recurring recording of News 2 at Six Monday - Friday. The La Vista Chief says he's not giving up in the search for a missing La Vista boy with autism.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Celebrity Street Style: Back to the ’90s

Loose-fitting jeans, destroyed denim and late ’90s styling are back in the closets of celebrities. While the demise of skinny jeans played out on social media last year, influential celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Travis Scott stepped out in jeans that align with Gen Z’s call for roomier fits.
Celebrationsprestontimesonline.com

Special 100th Birthday Celebrated

Rufus Kruse enjoyed an afternoon of playing cards on his trip back to his home area as friends planned a special 100th Birthday celebration in his honor. The Party was held May 19th at the Goose Lake Senior Citizens monthly gathering where seniors gather to play cards and visit. Rufus grew up in the Goose Lake area and now lives several hours away. He, however, comes back each month thanks to his daughter’s driving so he can join in the card playing. He plays cards whenever he can and it is credited for him remaining mentally fit. When asked what it is like to reach the 100 year milestone, he grinned and answered, “It’s just one more digit to use,”
MinoritiesEW.com

JoJo Siwa recounts her coming out story, and the stars who reached out to her after

With just three social media posts, JoJo Siwa stunned her millions of followers — and gained many more — when she came out as LGBTQ. Though the EW digital cover star, who turned 18 last month, says she's known since she was little that she was "never straight," the actual announcement earlier this year was "so unplanned." Before that big reveal, she says she wouldn't say she was straight if people asked.
Musicrepublic-online.com

Rita Ora to feature on Sigala song penned by Charli XCX

Rita Ora's next track is penned by Charli XCX. The latter is said to have written 'You For Me' a while back and DJ Sigala has worked his magic on it and will release it as a single featuring the vocals of the 'Anywhere' singer. A source told the Daily...
Celebrities101 WIXX

‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases. Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.
Celebritieschristdlpost.com

The actress Romy Walthall (Volte Face, Clair de Lune) died at the age of 57

American actress Romy Walthall died of cardiac arrest at the age of 57. It was her son the actor and director Morgan Krantz who made the announcement on his Instagram account. Romy Walthall was known for her roles in the films The House of Usher and Volte Face. She also had secondary roles in series in Hooker, Moonlight, Code Quantum, The Law is the Law, Hotel Malibu with star Jennifer Lopez, X-Files and more recently Nash Bridges or Touch My Girls.