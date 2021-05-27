Cancel
Russia’s Ozon wants to achieve $34 billion in transaction volumes by 2026

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Ozon wants to achieve online transaction volumes of around $34 billion in five years and a third of Russia’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market, its chief operating officer told Reuters. One of Russia’s largest e-commerce players, Ozon last week reported a sixth consecutive quarter of triple-digit gross merchandise...

