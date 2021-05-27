Ottawa Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 400 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: La Salle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Illinois River at Ottawa. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 12:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 461.4 feet. * Action stage is 461.0 feet. * Flood stage is 463.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 461.5 feet tonight into Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 461.0 feet, River Rescue boat dock inundated in Ottawa.