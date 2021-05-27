Cancel
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa Weather Forecast

Ottawa Bulletin
 5 days ago

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDEXWwj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ottawa Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Ottawa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ottawa: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Grundy County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oglesby, or 8 miles southwest of Ottawa, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and brief funnel clouds will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Streator, Oglesby, North Utica, South Streator, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Cornell, Ransom, Kangley, Long Point, Leonore and Kinsman. This includes... Matthiessen State Park and Starved Rock State Park.
Lasalle County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 400 AM CDT late tonight. Target Area: La Salle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Illinois River at Ottawa. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 12:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 461.4 feet. * Action stage is 461.0 feet. * Flood stage is 463.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 461.5 feet tonight into Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 461.0 feet, River Rescue boat dock inundated in Ottawa.
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1030 AM CDT Tuesday morning. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at La Salle. * From late tonight to late Tuesday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru lowlands are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.9 feet on 07/05/2019.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures from 31 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Kankakee County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston; Will FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, GRUNDY, NORTHERN KANKAKEE, WILL, NORTHERN JASPER, LAKE IN, NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1157 AM CDT, Doppler Radar had indicated the heavy rain had ended across most of the Advisory Area. Water will subside through the afternoon but lingering minor flooding is still occurring due to the 2 to a little over 3 inches of rain that had fell since last evening based on observations and radar estimation. An example of minor flooding that the public reported was six inches to one foot of water on Indiana State Highway 2 near the community of Hebron at 1030 AM. Some locations that will experience flooding include South suburbs of Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Streator, Morris, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point and Harvey.