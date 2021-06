Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described as ”absurd” the reasoning of some Nigerians who believe that President Buhari was threatening citizens through a message posted on his official Twitter handle this evening. The President while reacting to the worsening state of insecurity in the country and the burning of public facilities in some parts of the country, had tweeted;”Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.” Many felt his tweet was a direct threat to the hoodlums, and wrote about it on Twitter.