Safety starts with prevention. We know it, and yet so much remains for us as an industry to do to improve safety. Now, another study – this one a landmark study by the Associated Builders and Contractors – adds to the already powerful evidence that safety best practices bring down workplace injuries and deaths. However, the difficulty for our industry remains to live safely every day, making this part of all of our thinking and actions and making the U.S. construction industry the safest in the world. We’re not there yet. What are the best practices?