Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 5 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hillsborough:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDEXPle00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
43
Followers
168
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Thunderstorms#Picnic#The Sun#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Today#Gathering Sizes#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hillsborough

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsborough: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Get weather-ready — Hillsborough’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsborough: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Orange County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Orange County Speedway set for Saturday night

Tommy Raino will be going for three wins in a row at Orange County Speedway this Saturday night, May 22nd, as Orange County Speedway presents “Military Appreciation Night!”. Admission for this special event will be just $5 for all active military and veterans with ID!. Raino, who has won the...
Hillsborough, NCnewsoforange.com

Recent storm brings down tree at Visitors Center

Raindrops weren’t the only thing to hit the ground during last Tuesday’s storms. As the skies opened to bring the much needed precipitation, the pop-up shower resulted in an uprooted tree on the lawn of the Hillsborough Visitors Center. With its broad base and twirling branches, the mature tree welcomed downtown pedestrians from the corner of King Street and North Cameron for decades.
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsborough: Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night;
Alamance County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around light outdoor objects. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ALAMANCE...SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Swepsonville, Alamance, Snow Camp, Sutphin and Bynum. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Alamance County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Carrboro around 505 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fearrington, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir, Bynum and Saxapahaw. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Orange County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsboro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chapel Hill, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Jordan Lake, Jordan Lake State Rec Area, Crosswinds Boating Center, Bynum, Seaforth Boat Dock, Crosswinds Campground and Fearrington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsboro, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chapel Hill, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Jordan Lake, Jordan Lake State Rec Area, Crosswinds Boating Center, Bynum, Seaforth Boat Dock, Crosswinds Campground and Fearrington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Severe weather impact lingers as cooler temperatures set to arrive

A tornado warning was issued Monday for Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties until 5:15 p.m. as severe weather swept its way across central North Carolina. The Triangle experienced a level 2 risk for a portion of the afternoon and evening Monday. The level 2 threat was in effect for Raleigh, Fayetteville, much of the Sandhills region as well as east of Interstate 95.
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Orange, Durham counties; hail making impact

A tornado warning was issued Monday for Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties until 5:15 p.m. as severe weather swept its way across central North Carolina. The threat for severe weather in the WRAL viewing area grew overnight, and part of the Triangle is now in the level 2 risk area. The level 2 threat is in effect for Raleigh, Fayetteville, much of the Sandhills region as well as east of Interstate 95.
Orange County, NCWRAL

Severe weather begins to move on, but patches of rain persist in central NC

A tornado warning was issued Monday for Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties until 5:15 p.m. as severe weather swept its way across central North Carolina. The Triangle experienced a level 2 risk for a portion of the afternoon and evening Monday. The level 2 threat was in effect for Raleigh, Fayetteville, much of the Sandhills region as well as east of Interstate 95.
Alamance County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilson INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON The combination of low relative humidity and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Orange County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Level 1 threat ends, but storms persist in central NC

Raleigh, N.C. — The WRAL viewing area is no longer under a Level 1 risk for severe weather on Friday, but showers can still be expected into the evening. On Friday morning, a slow-moving band of showers and storms moved east through our area. The storms included heavy rain, lightning and some loud thunder due to a temperature inversion. Several WRAL viewers in the Sandhills region reported seeing hail.
Orange County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Storms vacate NC ahead of Mother's Day weekend

Raleigh, N.C. — Another round of severe weather has come and gone from central North Carolina. On Friday morning, a slow-moving band of showers and storms moved east through our area. The storms included heavy rain, lightning and some loud thunder due to a temperature inversion. Several WRAL viewers in the Sandhills region reported seeing hail.