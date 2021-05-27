Daily Mail & General Trust shows recovery signs after profit plunge

There’s no denying that the year 2020 has been difficult for all industries, including luxury goods. Due to closures of points of sales, logistics centres and manufacturing sites, as well as the halt in international tourism resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, luxury powerhouses have seen sales contracting drastically. Yet, the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021 are clearly showing strong signs of recovery. Following announcements by LVMH and Swatch Group, it is now time for the other major player in the field of luxury watchmaking and jewellery to announce its yearly results. And indeed, while the situation has been difficult for Richemont, the end of the financial year is on the rise, surpassing sales of the prior year.