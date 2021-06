A robust economic recovery outlook has unleashed a manufacturing boom so far this year, making the backdrop favorable for basic materials stocks. Prices of basic materials have been on the rise, backed by strong demand from industrial activities. Amid this environment, we think investors should bet on companies in the basic materials space that possess strong enough pricing power to combat any downturn caused by rising inflation. We believe under-the-radar basic materials stocks Tredegar Corp (TG), CRH Plc (CRH), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), and Vedanta (VEDL) possess that characteristic and are worth adding to one’s portfolio now. Let’s take a closer look.