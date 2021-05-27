Cancel
Lebanon County, PA

DUI ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE SCHEDULED

 14 days ago

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has announced an impaired driving enforcement initiative for the weekend of May 28-31, 2021 for Lebanon County. As part of the initiative, officers from several Lebanon County Police Departments will be conducting roving patrols targeting impaired drivers. The initiative is part of the Nationwide Memorial Day Holiday Impaired Driving Campaign and is designed to reduce alcohol and drug related traffic crashes.

Lebanon County, PA
Lebanon, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
