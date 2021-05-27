DUI ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE SCHEDULED

LEBANON COUNTY – A three vehicle crash in Lebanon County has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. State Police say the incident happened around 4 :30 p.m. Saturday along Route 72 south of Moonshine Road in Union Township. State Police say 42-year-old Michael Kahn of Steelton failed to maintain his lane of travel while traveling southbound. He went to pass another motorcycle when he collided head on with a northbound SUV. Kahn was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver, 37-year-old Daniel Heinaman of Fredericksburg was not hurt. The other motorcyclist, 23-year-old Oksean Johnson of Harrisburg suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Hershey Medical Center.