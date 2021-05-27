Cancel
Books & Literature

The Book Club of My Dreams Was at the Library All Along

Electric Literature
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA successful book club needs three things to thrive: delicious food, decent wine and wonderful people. Only the first two, food and wine, are easy to find. It is the third element, the people, that is like a jigsaw puzzle with a thousand pieces—something that promises to look like the pretty picture on the box, but which is so complex you may quit before it’s done.

Joan Didion
Maya Angelou
Books & Literature

The Book Club

As we slowly approach the end of the school year, I find myself looking back not only on the past few months, but the past few school years. While taking my trip down memory lane, I came up with this week’s prompt – books we all, or at least most of us, had to read for school. Now, most students do not usually enjoy being forced to read a book for school. Many would much rather just read it for fun. For whatever reason being forced to read often takes away much of the enjoyment. Regardless, I think we still have a few books that we liked reading for school. So, this week I’m going to discuss a few of my personal favorites that I read in high school.
Books & Literature

Library adds many new books, movies

Thursday, May 20: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Outdoor Preschool Story Time. Sooley by John Grisham; More of You by A.L. Jackson; Minus Me: a novel by Memeve Medwed; Spoils of the Dead by Dana Stabenow. Inspirational. Fiction. Under the Summer Sky by Lori Copeland. Westerns. Lonely On The Mountain...
Books & Literature

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. New titles in adult fiction include: “21st Birthday” by James Patterson, “Bone Rattle” by Marc Cameron, “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr, “Drown Her Sorrow” by Melinda Leigh, “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer, “Find You First” by Linwood Barclay, “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel, “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci, “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth, “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan, “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews, “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry, “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford, “Robert B. Parker’s Payback” by Mike Lupica, “Sooley” by John Grisham, “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman, “Three Missing Days” by Colleen Coble, “Turn a Blind Eye” by Jeffrey Archer, “The Woman With the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff, “Basil’s War” by Stephen Hunter, “First Comes Marriage” by Debbie Macomber, “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, “Simple Murder” by Linda Castillo, Additionally, the adult nonfiction title “Blood and Treasure : Daniel Boone…” by Bob Drury and the juvenile fiction title “Thunder Trucks” by Cheryl Klein were added to the collection.
Wilton, CT

Wilton Library Lines: Book sale, reading, and poetry

The library welcomes back all its book sale shoppers for its Spring Book Sale fundraiser beginning today, Thursday, May 20, through Saturday, May 22, then again Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With safety concerns in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale will take place in the Book Cellar pf the library, and will be by appointment only. Visit https://signup.com/go/PqNwPXO to make appointments. The sale features over 70,000 items sorted in more than 50 categories - histories, biographies, wellness, cookbooks, art books, religion, sports, travel, and science fiction; all levels of books and AV for children and teens, and so many more; gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, books on CD. Thursday through Saturday items are priced as marked; Monday is $10 per bag, and Tuesday is $5 per bag. All proceeds benefit the library. The library, and the sale are closed on Sunday. All safety protocols will be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic: Masks covering noses, and mouths, use of hand sanitizers and physical distancing.
Pagosa Springs, CO

LIBRARY NEWS: Free ‘Talking Book Library’ Ideal for Those with Difficulty Reading

The Colorado Talking Book Library (CTBL) is a free service from your library that lends talking (audio) and Braille books and magazines, as well as large print books, for people who have eye issues, or have physical or learning disabilities that make it difficult to read regular books. All of the audio books and most Braille books are also available for on-demand downloads.
Iron County, MI

WID Library to offer Summer Reading Club

IRON RIVER — The West Iron District Library will offer its Summer Reading Club from June through August. Facilitator Bonnie Wilgreen will lead a discussion of a different novel each month. Each meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the J. Patrick White Conference Room. On Thursday, June 24, the...
Wilton, CT

Wilton Library Lines: Zentangle art, series, book club

Author and pop culture expert Caseen Gaines virtually visits the library to discuss his new book, “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way” on Tuesday, June 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. The book is the triumphant story of the all Black Broadway musical that changed the world forever. Gaines takes the audience through the glitz and glamour of New York City during the Roaring Twenties to reveal the revolutionary impact one show had on generations of Americans, and how its legacy continues to resonate today. The book is also the account of how composers Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake, along with comedians Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles, overcame poverty, racism, and violence to harness the energy of the Harlem Renaissance and produce a runaway Broadway hit that launched the careers of many of the twentieth century’s most beloved Black performers. Space is limited and registration is required. Attendees must have Zoom accounts. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Books are available for purchase through elmstreetbooks.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. The media sponsor is GOOD Morning Wilton. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for program details and to register.
Havre, MT

New books at the Havre-Hill County Library

Following are some of the newest titles at Havre-Hill County Library. “Whereabouts” by Jhumpa Lahiri. This Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s first new novel in nearly a decade follows a year in the life of an unnamed narrator in an unnamed city. Torn between stasis and movement, between the need to belong and the refusal to form lasting ties, she realizes she’s lost her way. Until one day at the sea, both overwhelmed and replenished by the sun’s vital heat, her perspective will abruptly change.
New Haven, CT

Blackstone Library Offers Social Justice Book Club

In conjunction with Branford Community Foundation, Blackstone Library offers Awakening to Change: A Social Justice Book Club, beginning with a three-part Zoom series starting June 3 that will discuss the book 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' by Emmanuel Acho. Image from Blackstone Library ) We are often asked to...
Voorheesville, NY
Spotlight News

VOORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: June book discussion dates are live

VOORHEESVILLE — Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.: “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner. Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.: “Any Cookbook,” by Vegan Author Nava Atlas. Fiction Book Discussion – Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m.: “Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett. […]
Chicago, IL
WBEZ

Nerdette Book Club: ‘White Ivy’

It’s that time again! This month, we discuss Susie Yang’s best selling debut novel White Ivy with author Leland Cheuk (No Good Very Bad Asian) and Barathi Nakkeeran, a New Delhi-based researcher and contributor to the Chicago Review of Books. We talk about class anxiety, anti heroes, and unhappy endings....
Books & Literature

Check out the latest books at Jervis Public Library

Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., is open by appointment for curbside pickup, computer use, copy/fax machine, and browsing the book shelves. Call ahead to make an appointment, 315-336-4570. E-mail askJPL@jervislibrary.org, or go online to www.jervislibrary.org or www.facebook.com/jervispubliclibrary for more information. Online resources. • You can place holds for...
Register Citizen

Wilton Library hosting all-black Broadway book talk with Caseen Gaines

Broadway shows are still a few months away from opening, but the Wilton Library is bringing the sense of Broadway to town with a virtual visit from Caseen Gaines, author of the book titled: “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way,” on Tuesday, June 1, 7 to 8 p.m. Gaines’s account captures the triumphant story of the all-Black Broadway musical that changed the world forever.
Books & Literature

Bestselling Books: 05/30//2021

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 2. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $26. 3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., $18.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books,...
Lima, OH

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

The story begins in 1839, at the dawn of the First Opium War, and follows Chinese history through Mao’s Cultural Revolution and up to the present day. Rutherfurd chronicles the rising and falling fortunes of members of Chinese, British, and American families, as they negotiate the tides of history. Extraordinarily researched and majestically told, Edward Rutherfurd paints a thrilling portrait of one of the most singular and remarkable countries in the world.
Las Cruces, NM

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library Mystery Book Group

Do you love a good murder mystery? Come join us for Thomas Branigan Memorial Library’s Mystery Book Group, Murderous Reads. Each month you can read any, or as many, books from our featured mystery series. We then gather on Zoom to chat about our books at 3:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month.
Books & Literature

Terry Pratchett Book Club

Lights! Imp demons! Action! It’s time to star in some Moving Pictures. Deccan Ribobe, last Keeper of the Door at Holy Wood, dies without ever managing to train a replacement. He is collected by Death, and his fire goes out, releasing something onto the world. The Alchemists of Ankh-Morpork cause an explosion, and one of them runs out and straight into Cut-Me-Own-Throat Dibbler, and tells the crowd that he’s just discovered Octo-cellulose. Archchancellor Mustrum Ridcully is at the Unseen University, being a very strange Archchancellor indeed; he was appointed because he was from the country and had very little to do with wizard factions, but that means that he doesn’t pay much attention to the goings on around the school. The Patrician’s spy for the Alchemists Guild tells him that the alchemists have discovered something extraordinary, only he hasn’t seen it yet. The Alchemists themselves have gotten together to discuss this new invention—the advent of moving pictures. They know the wizards won’t like the invention, so they decide to pack up and head to Holy Wood to develop this process away from them.
Books & Literature

Boonslick Regional Library popular books May 29

“Tell No Lies,” by Allison Brennan. “Half Life,” by Jillian Cantor. “The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano,” by Donna Freitas. “Peaces,” by Helen Oyeyemi. “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” by Ann B. Ross. “Gold Diggers,” by Sanjena Sathian. “The Last Exiles,” by Ann Shin. “Good Company,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville Public Library: Summer will be brimming with book club options

The Pflugerville Public Library has never been timid about branching away from books. We have hosted events about pets, cosplay and chocolate tasting. We have circulated musical instruments and soldering kits. Our librarians are trained on 3D printers and laser cutters. But despite our love of breaking library stereotypes, books and community remain the backbone of our services. Sometimes we like to get back to our roots and so this year’s summer schedule is packed full of book clubs and book giveaways for all ages.
Books & Literature

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.