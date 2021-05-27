Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

FG Shut Down Eko Bridge, Alternative Routes Revealed

newspotng.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Government has partially shut down the Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka inbound National Stadium for emergency repairs from June 4 to August 13. This was made known in a statement to newsmen by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde. According to the statement governor,...

newspotng.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Traffic#Traffic Signals#State Of Emergency#Fg Shut Down#Alternative Routes#The Federal Government#The Lagos State#Nigerian Breweries Plc#Cms#Eko Bridge#Dorman Long Bridge#Costain Roundabout#Fadeyi Ikorodu Road#Motorists#Access Costain#Traffic Directions#Marina Road#Road Signals#Emergency Repairs#Road Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Arkansas DOT shuts down another bridge for emergency repairs

The Arkansas Department of Transportation discovered another bridge in need of emergency repairs as the state continues to reel from the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge. On Wednesday, May 26, ARDOT announced that an inspection revealed needed emergency repairs on the Highway 63 bridge over the Spring River near Ravenden. Inspectors found a broken hanger pin. Another pin was not broken but did need to be replaced. Fortunately, the bridge was closed for less than 24 hours.
Arkansas StatePosted by
THV11

Arkansas bridge near Ravenden reopens after damage causes shut down

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), two more bridges were closed after structural deficiencies were discovered during routine inspection. A bridge on Highway 308 in Poinsett County is closed and no traffic is allowed through this location. Farm equipment should use local roads and all...
Amesbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Elm Street in Amesbury to be shut down again at Route 110

AMESBURY — The Elm Street reconstruction project remains on schedule but culvert work will force a two-week road closure near the intersection of Route 110 beginning Monday. The state project runs along a 1.46-mile stretch of Elm Street from downtown to the corner of Route 110. Traffic was detoured from...
Environmentconnect-bridgeport.com

Tree Down on Hinkle Lake Road, Use Alternate Route

Today's storm brought down a tree on Hinkle Lake Road, just south of the entrance to Timber Rrdge Development/Bridgeport Bark Park. The obstruction is blocking both lanes. Bridgeport and West Milford fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 2:25 p.m. Please stay clear of the area.
Osage County, MOmodot.org

Bridge Maintenance to Impact Travel on Route 89

OSAGE COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) bridge crews will be making repairs to the Missouri Route 89 bridge over Indian Creek In Osage County next week. Crews will close one lane of the bridge from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, May 24 through Thursday, June 3. MoDOT...
Louisa, KYWSAZ

Intersection shut down due to water leak

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A water leak has an intersection shut down. The Louisa Police Chief says it’s at the intersection of Main Cross Street and Pike Street in front of City Hall. Police say you should not attempt to go around the barriers. It’s unsafe for the workers and...
Pittsburgh, PAactapgh.org

Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange

This improvement project will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the reestablishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barriers and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in late 2023.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Route 198 bridge in Crawford County reopens

The bridge that carries Route 198 over Cussewago Creek in Hayfield Township has reopened following rehabilitation work, PennDOT announced today. The detour posted using Route 6 and Interstate 79 has been removed. The scope of the work on the bridge, located east of the intersection with Route 98, included removal...
Trafficbuckinghamshirelive.com

Olney roundabout roadworks for the next four nights

Four nights of overnight roadworks are beginning at a Buckinghamshire roundabout this evening (Tuesday, June 1). Resurfacing work is taking place at Whirly Pit Roundabout, Olney, from June 1 until Saturday June 5. Milton Keynes Council said the work would be taking place overnight subject to weather conditions. The roadworks...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pandemic shuts down production causing AC shortage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — During the height of the pandemic in 2020, HVAC production lines shut down. “Before, we would have a whole list of options for our customers,” said Gorden Durant with Fort Myers-based Island Aire. “Now, with shortages and price increases, we’re seeing the options are decreasing and...
Monroe, LAhannapub.com

Standifer sewer pump station shut down for repairs

The city of Monroe is replacing existing trunk line from Lee Avenue down Standifer, resulting in the temporary shutdown of a pump station servicing the area. Soil bores were done in preparation for laying the new trunk line. One of those soil bores penetrated the force main, causing a sewer leak.
Trafficwitneygazette.co.uk

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 - SECTION 14(1)

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 - SECTION 14(1) Date of Order: 21 June 2021 Coming into force: 28 June 2021 This Order is being introduced because of installation of new water and electric main for a new development which is anticipated to be completed 17 July 2021. The effect of the Order is to temporarily prohibit any vehicle proceeding in Bushy Row. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed to indicate when the measures are in force. Exemptions are included for emergency services and for the works and for access to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road. This Order will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed whichever is the sooner. (Ref.T8930/AC)
Hartford, ILedglentoday.com

Route 3 Closure This Weekend For Pipeline Bridge Placement

If you’ve driven near Hartford on Route 3 recently you might have noticed the lighted traffic warning signs about an upcoming road closure. That closure is coming up this weekend. Beginning Saturday, the 5th at midnight, Route 3 will be completely closed starting at the Highway 143 intersection in Wood...