FG Shut Down Eko Bridge, Alternative Routes Revealed

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 - SECTION 14(1) Date of Order: 21 June 2021 Coming into force: 28 June 2021 This Order is being introduced because of installation of new water and electric main for a new development which is anticipated to be completed 17 July 2021. The effect of the Order is to temporarily prohibit any vehicle proceeding in Bushy Row. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed to indicate when the measures are in force. Exemptions are included for emergency services and for the works and for access to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of road. This Order will remain in force for a maximum period of 18 months or until the works have been completed whichever is the sooner. (Ref.T8930/AC)