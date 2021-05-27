Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Weather Forecast For Tullahoma

TULLAHOMA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aDEX85m00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Get weather-ready — Tullahoma’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tullahoma: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Coffee County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coffee; Grundy; Van Buren; Warren SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN COFFEE AND NORTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of McMinnville, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Altamont, Morrison, Beersheba Springs, Viola, Fall Creek Falls State Park and Summitville.
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson Patchy Dense Fog Likely Through Sunrise Patchy dense fog has developed in river valleys and other low lying areas in Middle Tennessee. Visibility in some areas is reduced to 1/4 mile or less. Motorists are urged to use caution, as visibilities may change rapidly given the patchy development. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.
Bedford County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Grundy, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Grundy; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WARREN...COFFEE...EAST CENTRAL BEDFORD...WESTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN CANNON COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Woodbury to near Tims Ford Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Manchester, Tullahoma, Monteagle, Altamont, Morrison, Normandy, Viola, Beechgrove, Summitville, Hillsboro, Pelham and Arnold AFB. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 96 and 134. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cannon County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Jackson, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; Coffee; De Kalb; Jackson; Putnam; Rutherford; Smith; Trousdale; Warren; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in Middle Tennessee De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Jackson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Warren County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Coffee County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Central Trousdale County in Middle Tennessee Western Putnam County in Middle Tennessee Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hartsville to 11 miles south of Murfreesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Cookeville, McMinnville, Smithville, Woodbury, Carthage, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Watertown, Baxter, Gordonsville, Walterhill, Hickman, South Carthage, Alexandria, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Centertown and Pleasant Shade. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cannon County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Coffee, Grundy, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; Coffee; Grundy; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WARREN...COFFEE...WESTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTH CENTRAL CANNON COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of McMinnville to Decherd, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Manchester, Monteagle, Altamont, Morrison, Viola, Hillsboro, Pelham, Summitville and Arnold AFB. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 107 and 134. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Coffee County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 07:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Cumberland; De Kalb; Grundy; Van Buren; Warren; White The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cumberland County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Van Buren County in Middle Tennessee Warren County in Middle Tennessee Central Coffee County in Middle Tennessee Northern Grundy County in Middle Tennessee White County in Middle Tennessee * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 753 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Smithville to near Tullahoma, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McMinnville, Crossville, Manchester, Sparta, Spencer, Tullahoma, Gruetli-Laager, Altamont, Coalmont, Morrison, Palmer, Pleasant Hill, Doyle, Beersheba Springs, Centertown, Viola, Virgin Falls State Natural Area, Rock Island State Park, Summitville and Fall Creek Falls State Park. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 109 and 123. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH