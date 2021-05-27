Weather Forecast For Tullahoma
TULLAHOMA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
