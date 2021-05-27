Daily Weather Forecast For Berea
BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
