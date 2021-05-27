Cancel
Berea, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Berea

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 5 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDEX6KK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

