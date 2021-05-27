Weather Forecast For West. Plains
WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
