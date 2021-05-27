Weather Forecast For West. Plains

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



