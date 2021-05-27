Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
 5 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDEX01y00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • 3 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

