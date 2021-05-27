Crescent City Daily Weather Forecast
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
