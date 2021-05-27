Cancel
Eddie Van Halen Treated Frankenstrat Guitar Like ‘Junk’

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
 5 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen remembered being shocked when his father, Eddie Van Halen, threw his famous hand-built Frankenstrat guitar across a room, showing that he didn’t think as much of it as everyone else did. The moment came after Wolfgang decided to use the custom-built instrument on two tracks for his...

Ultimate Classic Rock

