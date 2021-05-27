Cancel
Cortland Closes 5th Fund at $650M

By Jackson Chen
multihousingnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCortland has closed its fifth multifamily fund that targets southeastern and southwestern U.S. states after it hit its fundraising limit of $650 million. The company’s latest fund, Cortland Enhanced Value Fund V L.P., included legacy investors as well as new and existing institutional investors. The fund will be used to acquire value-add multifamily assets in high growth markets in the U.S., especially in the Sunbelt states, according to Cortland.

