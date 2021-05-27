Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 5 days ago

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aDEWupQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
30
Followers
156
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Sd#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Slight Chance Showers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Related
Brookings, SDPosted by
Brookings Journal

Get weather-ready — Brookings’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookings: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Brookings, SDPosted by
Brookings Journal

Your 4-day outlook for Brookings weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookings: Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 14: Chance Rain Showers;
Aurora County, SDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Aurora; Brookings; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Miner FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Brookings, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Beadle County, SDweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beadle, Brookings, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beadle; Brookings; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Moody; Sanborn FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.