Marketers Zero In On 'Price Sensitivity,' 'Attention,' And - Yes - Even 'Radio'

By MICHAEL MCLAREN
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Price sensitivity” was a trending topic among marketers last week, according to intent data. Price sensitivity is the degree to which the price of a product affects consumers' purchasing behaviors. In economics, price sensitivity is commonly measured using the price elasticity of demand. With the increase of online shopping and digital self-service portals, price sensitivity and, more recently, price optimization have become relevant topics among companies tweaking (or in some cases overhauling) their pricing strategy as ecommerce, B2B, B2C, and brick-and-mortar brands alike navigate the impact of the coronavirus on their business.

www.mediapost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
