You read that right! Maybe the best thing I've seen on Craigslist in hours, you can get your very own mobile chicken coop! It's the best time of the year to have chickens since they won't freeze. Just think, you can have your own fresh Wyoming Chicken, all you have to do is go pick this thing up in Greybull and buy chickens from Tractor Supply or something. Check out this guy's description of his Wyoming ingenuity.