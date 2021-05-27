Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Good Morning, Buffalo: Before and after, the restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. Now fully restored, the carousel at Canalside will open as a hallmark attraction on Memorial Day weekend. Beginning in 2017 and at various points throughout restoration, Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee photographed several of the animals. The animals were installed recently on the new carousel at Canalside in preparation for the grand opening. Gee was able to photograph the finished animals once they were put into place and the result are these comparisons.

buffalonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Lockport, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
North Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew M. Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Memorial Day Weekend#North Lawn#Grand Opening#South Lawn#Canalside#New Yorkers#The News#Wwi#Comptroller S Office#Bills#The Buffalo Bills#Lockport American Legion#Lasalle Park#Ub#Nbc#Buffalo Bills#Wivb#Buffalo History#Buffalo Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Related
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Good Morning, Buffalo: Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

A sneak peek at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Inc. says she is excited to show off their new carousel ,which is actually, an old carousel. It was carved originally in 1924 in North Tonawanda. The Erie Canal open on May 17, 1821 and they are thrilled to honor...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get a Free 7-Day Pass from the NFTA with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Don Paul: A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Good Morning, Buffalo: How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates

To decrease disparity in vaccination levels, counties move from mass clinics to smaller sites. Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Exciting New For Runners In The Northtowns

There is some great news for anyone who loves to run, walk or hike in the Northtowns of Western New York! Runner's Roost is getting ready to open it's newest location!. The second Runner's Roost will be located at 5841 Transit Rd in East Amherst. Owners Robert and Michelle Fox,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...