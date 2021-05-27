Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New York's Privacy Bill Is Too Onerous For Publishers

By ROB WILLIAMS
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

New York lawmakers may soon vote on a bill aimed at giving consumers more control over their personal data. While the New York Privacy Act may be well intended, it could negatively affect publishers by diminishing the value of their ad inventories and expose them to greater legal liabilities. The...

www.mediapost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policies#Privacy Laws#Publishers#Consumer Privacy#Third Party Policies#Privacy Rights#The New York Privacy Act#Digital News Daily#Bill Of Rights#Opt In Consent#Consumer Data#Personal Data#Businesses#Ad Supported Content#Class Action Lawsuits#Digital Advertising#First Party Data#Ad Targeting#Lawmakers#Lower Income Consumers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Albany, NYLawyers and Settlements

New York Insurance Bill Addresses Bad Faith Insurance Practices

Albany, NY On May 18, New York Senate Bill 6813 (S6813) was referred to the Senate Insurance Committee. If enacted into law, it would add a new Section 2601-a to the New York Insurance law. Proponents of the legislation see an opportunity to address the problem of insurance companies’ bad faith insurance claim practices. Detractors predict the opening of the proverbial floodgates to insurance lawsuits. Similar legislation has died in committee before.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Advocates call for urgency in New York climate change bill

The latest proposal to address climate change in New York advocates say is needed to address the problem right now. Businesses, however, are worried about the price tag. Gabriel Silva is worried the global response to climate change is running out of time. "We've got seven years left," Silva said....
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

New York Privacy Act set to be voted on in state Senate

A bill is about to be voted on in the New York state Senate that would give consumers more control over their personal data. The New York Privacy Act would require businesses obtain written consent from New Yorkers before using or transferring their personal data to a third party. State...
New York City, NYonlabor.org

Lawmakers Should Oppose New York’s Uber Bill: Workers need real sectoral bargaining not company unionism

Uber and other gig companies are rushing to pass a bill in the final weeks of Albany’s legislative session that would undermine labor standards for the growing millions of app-based workers, the majority of whom are immigrants and people of color. The companies, in an attempt to harness the interest among worker advocates in “sectoral bargaining,” claim that the law creates a structure for unionization that would include all app-based ride and delivery workers. In reality, the bill offers a watered-down version of union representation, closely controlled by the companies, while stripping away essential worker rights and protections. As labor scholars and advocates who believe in genuine sectoral bargaining as a critical tool for building worker power, we are deeply opposed to the New York bill.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

New York Gig Workers to Get Easy Unionizing Path in Draft Bill

Measure side-steps ‘independent contractor’ classification. New York delivery and ride-share workers at companies such as. and Instacart Inc. would have a straightforward ability to unionize and collectively bargain en masse—without being classified as employees—under the terms of a groundbreaking draft state bill poised for introduction next week. The bill continues...
Technologygoverning.com

New York Lawmakers Float Data Tax in Big Tech Privacy Push

While New York is not the first state to propose data privacy legislation, it is the first to propose a data privacy bill that would implement a tax on big tech companies that benefit from the sale of New Yorkers’ consumer data. Known as the Data Economy Labor Compensation and...
Labor Issuesnaked capitalism

Support for Gig Worker Union Bill in New York Collapsing After Scrutiny

Yves here. Take your hats off to my former Communist home. New York’s citizens beat Amazon’s effort to locate in Queens, which would quickly have rendered a remaining relatively low-rent, close proximity borough much less affordable. And now they are opposing a corporate Trojan horse masquerading as a pro-union measure. Guess its backers thought no one would read the small print. Or that deliveristas might be a force to be reckoned with, and win the support of the building workers union.. Oops.
New York City, NYpogowasright.org

Bill to Automatically Remove Criminal Records Finds Some Support in New York

Some New York lawmakers, businesses and labor unions have put their support behind a bill to automatically expunge the records of people convicted of crimes. The Clean Slate Act, which is sponsored by state senator Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat who represents parts of Brooklyn, would remove publicly available criminal records for most felonies and misdemeanor crimes after people have completed the terms of their punishments.
Politicsshorefrontnews.com

New York Senate Passes Three Anti-Harassment Bills

This week, the New York State Senate Majority passed a sweeping package of anti-harassment bills sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes as part of the Legislation to Improve State Ethics and Integrity. These bills will ban “no rehire” clauses in settlement agreements for workers who have filed a claim against their employer, expand the statute of limitations for harassment, and extend provisions laid out by the Human Rights Law to all employees. These bills will help prevent abuse, ensure justice, and empower employees at every level.
New York City, NYNY1

'Nourish New York' program bill passes state Legislature unanimously

The “Nourish New York” bill passed both the state Senate and Assembly with unanimous bipartisan support this week. This program helps connect upstate farmers with downstate food banks. “When's the last time we could say a bill passed both houses unanimously?” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey. “This...
TravelTravelPulse

New York’s COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the state of New York will be easing its COVID-19 restrictions. According to an article by the Daily News, the state’s capacity limits for businesses have been fully lifted and the mask mandate has been lifted for vaccinated Americans in most places. Museums, places of worship, theaters, offices and restaurants are free of capacity limits, which will help drive New York’s economy to recovery after thirteen months of lockdowns and tight capacity restrictions.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New York Republicans make push for anti-crime bills

Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday called for the passage of measures designed to tighten up the process for parole, as well as to undo changes to bail laws made in the last several years. The packages of bills were unveiled by Republicans as Democrats in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York’s Vaccine Lottery

New York is dangling a golden carrot in front of stragglers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth up to five million dollars.
Healthwxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing New York's Hero Act

New York State has enacted a new law that is designed to protect workers against airborne diseases in the workplace. Governor Andrew Cuomo says it's about learning from the current pandemic and making sure workers are safe going forward. In a statement, the governor said, "When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it quickly became clear that New York's employers weren't taking adequate steps to protect their workers from airborne infectious disease."
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

US Senate Advances Western New York Tech Hub Bill

(TNS) — A bill that would open the door for a bid for a technology hub in Western New York on Monday moved toward likely passage in the U.S. Senate despite an ongoing debate on some of the measure's particulars. Senators voted 86-11 — far more than the required 60...
Americas740thefan.com

Canada’s privacy bill inadequate to fix entrenched issues, critics say

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s existing privacy laws leave consumers and businesses exposed to misuses of data, mainly due to outdated rules and lack of enforcement ability for regulators, privacy commissioners and experts say, and a proposed new bill does not necessarily solve these issues. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government...
New York City, NYTimes Daily

New York bill seeks to limit police use of deadly force

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is proposing legislation to overhaul the use of force by police, in many cases requiring de-escalation tactics and other measures before officers take lethal action. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms

A New York lawmaker is proposing to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in the state. Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D) introduced the reform legislation on Monday. It would amend state statute by removing psilocybin and psilocin—two of the main psychoactive ingredients in so-called magic mushrooms—from the list of controlled substances. This is similar to a bill Rosenthal filed last year, except that the old version only covered psilocybin while the new one also includes psilocin. The measure has now been referred to the Assembly Health Committee. A “justification” section of the legislation notes that research shows psilocybin has significant potential to help treat mental health conditions such as severe depression, anxiety and addiction. It also lists cities that have already moved to decriminalize the psychedelic and says “New York should do the same.” “With the opportunity to positively affect the lives of millions suffering with mental health and addiction issues, this bill will decriminalize psilocybin and allow further research into the study of the drug and its beneficial uses for treatment,” it states. The last time Rosenthal filed the legislation, it did not move out of committee. But with growing interest in the issue and a wave of cities enacting the policy change locally in recent months, advocates are optimistic that lawmakers will take decriminalization seriously this session. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — A separate proposal to decriminalize possession of all currently controlled substances is also moving through the New York legislature. That bill has been referred…