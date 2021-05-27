Watertown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 46 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.