Batesville, AR

Weather Forecast For Batesville

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 5 days ago

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDEWVxN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Batesville, AR
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Batesville, ARPosted by
Batesville Updates

Batesville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BATESVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Batesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Batesville, ARPosted by
Batesville Updates

Get weather-ready — Batesville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Batesville: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Independence County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Black Rock. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to a stage near 15.2 feet on Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast, continue to monitor future forecasts. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.1 Mon 10 AM 15.2 14.8 14.8 **Falling**
Cleburne County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Izard, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Izard; Stone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN STONE...NORTHWESTERN INDEPENDENCE...SOUTHERN IZARD AND NORTHERN CLEBURNE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanchard Springs Campground, or near Mountain View, moving east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Cushman Concord... Herpel Croker... Blanchard Springs Campground Bethesda... Guion Allison... Ben Hanover... Marcella Fifty-Six... Lafferty Twin Creek... Sylamore Bike Trail Gunner Pool Campground... Sylamore Saint James... Newnata
Independence County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Independence, Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODRUFF...SOUTH CENTRAL INDEPENDENCE AND SOUTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Newport... Diaz Grubbs... Tupelo Algoa... McFadden Beedeville... Amagon Weldon... Balch Blackville... Olyphant Shoffner... Ingleside Stegall... Erwin Possum Grape... Pumpkin Bend A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and eastern Arkansas.
Independence County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR INDEPENDENCE...JACKSON...SOUTHERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 127 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strawberry to 8 miles east of Pleasant Plains, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Batesville... Newport Hoxie... Cave City Tuckerman... Diaz Newark... Swifton Grubbs... Pleasant Plains Strawberry... Lynn Oil Trough... Jacksonport Magness... Moorefield Alicia... Minturn Algoa... Salado This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 71 and 101, and between mile markers 109 and 120. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleburne County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Independence County in north central Arkansas Jackson County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas Southern Lawrence County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Cushman to near Pangburn, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Batesville... Newport Hoxie... Cave City Tuckerman... Diaz Newark... Swifton Cushman... Grubbs Pleasant Plains... Strawberry Lynn... Oil Trough Concord... Jacksonport Magness... Moorefield Alicia... Minturn This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 71 and 101, and between mile markers 109 and 120. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH