Interest in Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Surged After CDC Updated Mask Guidance, Data Shows
As expected, the general public’s interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine increased after the CDC shared updated mask guidance. Citing data obtained from the vaccines.gov service, which is powered by the same team behind VaccineFinder, CNN said Thursday the uptick in interest was most noticeable on May 13. Of course, that’s the same day that Dr. Rochelle Walensky—director of the CDC—announced loosened mask advice for those who are fully vaccinated.www.complex.com