Oxford, NC

Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDEW6Dh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

