Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.