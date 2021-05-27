Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. consumers borrow more for longer to drive trucks and SUVs

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) – U.S. consumers borrowed more for longer in the first quarter of 2021 so they could drive more expensive trucks and sport utility vehicles, according to a new Experian study of auto credit market trends. At the same time, average credit scores for consumers who financed new and...

wdez.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#U S Consumers#Credit Scores#Credit Reporting#Suvs#U S Consumers#Sport Utility Vehicles#Pickup Trucks#Detroit#Reuters#Experian#Cuv#Suvs#Drive#Used Vehicle Lending#Borrowers#Loan Amounts#Payments#Company#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Energy Industryfordauthority.com

Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Sparked U.S. Consumer Interest In EVs

In early May, the Colonial Pipeline – which is responsible for moving roughly half of the gas destined for the East Coast of the U.S. – was hacked, leading to a short shutdown that sent that part of the country into a major panic. Consumers rushed out and bought as much gas as they could, leading to rising prices and widespread shortages. But perhaps more interestingly, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown also sparked U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles, according to research from Cox Automotive.
ElectronicsTribTown.com

Automotive chip maker says it’s nearly recovered from blaze

DETROIT — A fire-damaged Japanese factory that supplies many of the auto industry’s computer chips is producing about 88% of what it was making before the March blaze, its owner says. Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday that replacements for fire-damaged equipment arrived on May 27, and should be running in...
Businessinvesting.com

Ford Motor Company (F)

By Peter Nurse Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, June 1st. Please refresh for updates.Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock soared 24% after the Wall Street... By Sudarshan Varadhan and Aditi Shah CHENNAI (Reuters) - Daimler's Indian plant has shut its bus and truckmaking unit for three days because...
Carsnewsanyway.com

Key Tips to Driving Safely Around Trucks

Trucks play a major part in America’s economy, helping to support no less than 80% of the country’s communities and hauling countless tons of freight from one side of the nation to the other. Day in and day out, truckers help to keep the economy running and facilitate the flow of essential goods and popular products all over the US and elsewhere around the world.
EconomyJalopnik

It's A Seller's Market And Dealerships Are Raking It In

It’s a great time to be a dealer, Teslas cost more because materials cost more, and Joe Biden. All that and more in The Morning Shift for June 1, 2021. 1st Gear: Dealerships, Which Everyone Loves, Are Doing Fantastic Business. I will preface this item by saying that car dealers...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Says Connected Vehicle Services Will Net Company $20 Billion Annually By 2030

Before Ford CEO Jim Farley even took the helm of the automaker last year, he was already touting the benefits of connected vehicle services. In addition to creating post-sale revenue for Ford, Farley also pointed out that these connected services would also make money for Ford dealers, as well as dramatically reduce costs for commercial customers. But now, Ford has an idea of just how much revenue it can generate from connected vehicle services, and that’s a full $20 billion per year by the year 2030.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May

OSLO (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co’s electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway’s car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold in Norway last...
Carsstatista.com

The U.S. Car Models Most Impacted By The Microchip Shortage

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles have been taken out of production in North America due to an ongoing microchip shortage. Vital for everything from a vehicle's onboard computer and infotainment system to important safety features like anti-lock breaks and stability control, the chips have been in short supply around the world for months. Many factors contributed to the shortage such as a fire at an automotive chip plant in Japan, tighter supply chains after the Ever Given grounding in the Suez Canal, as well as a lack of oil for the plastic used in chips due to the big freeze in Texas. The pandemic of course also played a roll with many automakers cancelling orders due to slacking demand for vehicles, a decision they are now regretting as the market recovers.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 4.39 Bn Growth Expected In Automotive Off-road Lighting Market During 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand For SUVs And Pick-up Trucks To Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 4.39 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive off-road lighting market to register a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Economy740thefan.com

Tesla’s vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

(Reuters) – The price of Tesla vehicles is increasing due to supply chain pressures across the auto industry, particularly for raw materials, Elon Musk said on Monday in response to a tweet https://bit.ly/3vFEtQL. “Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially,” Musk said in a...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's April Sales Are Up By 188 Percent

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Toyota overtook VW last year to become the world's best-selling automaker, with 9.53 million vehicles sold last year across the Toyota and Lexus brands. Continuing this sales momentum, Toyota started 2021 strongly with January sales up by around five percent. Since then, Toyota's...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. consumer sentiment declined in May

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in May as consumers grew more concerned about a pickup in inflation, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a final reading of 82.9 from April’s final level of 88.3, though it was little changed from May’s preliminary reading of 82.8.
Businesskdal610.com

U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens, supply constraints and technical factors. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding...
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Best-Selling Cars of the Last Year

The U.S. auto market had a challenging year in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for vehicles dipped as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted people’s ability and will to buy cars amid travel restrictions and economic uncertainty. In 2019, Americans bought over 17 million vehicles. In 2020, that figure dropped to less than 14.7 million, a […]
Businesswolfstreet.com

Car & Truck Sales Show: The Inflation Mindset Has Changed, Consumers Are Willing to Pay a Lot More, Generating not only Record Sales but also Record Gross Profits

This change in the inflation mindset is likely not “temporary.”. Record new-vehicle retail sales despite slashed incentives by automakers, record new-vehicle transaction prices, spiking used-vehicle prices and trade-in values, very tight inventories on popular models, and record dealer profits – that’s what stimulus and stock-market gains along with supply disruptions produced in May. It has inflation written all over it, as the whole mindset has changed.
Economywmleader.com

Rivian will start delivering its electric truck and SUV in July

Given how long Rivian’s electric pickup and R1S SUV , a one-month delay isn’t too bad in the grand scheme of things. Nevertheless, the company says it will finally start deliveries in July. Rivian’s concierges (aka Guides) are starting to contact customers to confirm details and provide delivery estimates. The...
Marketsinsideradio.com

Consumer Insights: Radio and Pickup Trucks Rule the Road.

The National Automobile Dealers Association reports 76.4% of all new light vehicles sold during 2020 were light-duty, or pickup, trucks. It’s clearly a huge consumer audience for auto and truck dealers. Data from The Media Audit’s 62-Market 2020 Aggregate Survey reveals radio is the sidekick of pickup truck owners whenever they’re on the road.