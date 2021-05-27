Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 5 days ago

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDEVzHG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

