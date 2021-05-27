Keene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night High 63 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.