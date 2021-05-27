Athens Weather Forecast
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
