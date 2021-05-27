Cancel
Greenwood, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Greenwood

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 5 days ago

GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aDEVaSL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greenwood, MS
With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

