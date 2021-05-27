Daily Weather Forecast For Greenwood
GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.