Vernal, UT

Vernal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 5 days ago

VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDEVO3j00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

