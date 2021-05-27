Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
 5 days ago

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aDEVNB000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

