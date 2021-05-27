Daily Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.