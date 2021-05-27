South Korea Signs Artemis Accords

All the NFT art creators will be allowed to keep their digital work for auction on the official Korbit website. Recently Korbit, which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform in South Korea, announced that they had launched a non-fungible token marketplace for South Korea. It is the first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) market that has been launched in Korea. An NFT or non-fungible token is generated on the same programming used for developing cryptocurrency. It certifies that the digital assets of someone are unique and aren’t interchangeable. This marketplace is widely used by those people who are interested in the field of art.