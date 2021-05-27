Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy

Posted by 
Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 5 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDEVJe600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
57
Followers
150
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Al#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Troy, ALPosted by
Troy Daily

Get weather-ready — Troy’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Troy: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Troy, ALPosted by
Troy Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TROY, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Troy Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Pike County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR PIKE...BULLOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN MACON COUNTIES At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Griffen Mill to near Midway to 7 miles southwest of Antioch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A wind gust to 53 mph was recently recorded at the Troy Airport. Wind damage has also been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Troy, Union Springs, Brundidge, Midway, Goshen, Banks, Pickett, Aberfoil, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Linwood, Antioch, Troy Municipal Airport, Troy University, Tennille, Perote, Josie, Three Notch, Tanyard and Hamilton Crossroads. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bullock County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bullock, Macon, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike County in southeastern Alabama Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Southern Lake Martin to Greenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A wind gust to 58 mph was recently recorded at the Montgomery airport. Wind damage has also been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Troy, Tuskegee, Union Springs, Brundidge, Notasulga, Midway, Goshen, Milstead, Shorter, Banks, Franklin, Pickett, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton, Tuskegee National Forest, Liverpool, Liberty City and Hardaway. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH