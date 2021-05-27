4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy
TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.