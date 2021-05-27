Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Weather Forecast For Marshfield

 5 days ago

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aDEVIlN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain in the day; while rain and snow likely during night

    • High 44 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light snow then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

