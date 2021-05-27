Weather Forecast For Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while rain and snow likely during night
- High 44 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light snow then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
