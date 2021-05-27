Weather Forecast For Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while rain and snow likely during night High 44 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light snow then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



