Another day of severe weather for truckers in Plains

After numerous severe storms broke out Wednesday across the Plains, truckers across the region will have to dodge dicey weather again Thursday. The National Weather Service received 28 tornado reports Wednesday in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska combined, as well as dozens of reports of large hail and straight-line wind damage. Softball-size hail fell in Hays, Kansas, while a wind gust of 85 mph blasted Amherst, Texas (near Lubbock).